Merkel Backs Down to Putin on Navalny, Nord Stream 2
News Topic 8:
Telephone conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel
Telephone conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel
The two leaders wished each other Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. They discussed cooperation in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, with an emphasis on opportunities for cooperation in joint vaccine production, and agreed on further contacts between the two countries’ healthcare ministries and other relevant departments in this regard.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Putin is the gentleman + the smarter one too
Merkel needs Putin more than vice versa. Pfizer vaccine is killing people. Russia’s is not and is effective. Whilst I would not accept any vaccine produced by the West, I would take the Russian vaccine which has no RNA factor.
Germany needs Russia’s gas because of their “climate change” policy of no polluting coal, so Nordstream 2 will go ahead.
Whether they like each other or not, Putin sits in the box seat, Merkel is beholden. Ukraine messed in its own nest.