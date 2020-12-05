The Georgia pipe bust lie
The Duran: Episode 817.
BREAKING: Governor Kemp Calls on Secretary of State Raffensperger to Call for a “Signature Audit” in the State
BREAKING: Governor Kemp Calls on Secretary of State Raffensperger to Call for a “Signature Audit” in the State
GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified the election results in November, giving Joe Biden the state’s 16 electoral votes. “Working as an engineer throughout my life, I live by that numbers don’t lie. As secretary of state, I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are…
See The Duran Video:
Trump legal team will not be intimidated by radical left. Next stop Supreme Court
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
To hell with this, we need a woman around here:
Jordan Peterson vs Book Burners | #PollyBites