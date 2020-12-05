in Latest, Video

Kemp calls for signature audit after Georgia CCTV video exposes election lie

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) has called for a signature audit of the 2020 election after CCTV footage from election night appears to show several Atlanta poll workers engaged in late-night ballot fraud. ” I called early on for a signature audit,” Kemp said in an interview with Fox News’s “Ingraham Angle,” adding ” I think it should be done…

TheDarkMan
TheDarkMan
December 5, 2020

These people are as arrogant as police officers who abuse people on camera knowing no one will hold them to account. They’ve been getting away with it for so long, but hopefully not this time.

