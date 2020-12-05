Obama will take SHOT on Live TV. U.S. ready to roll out SHOT ID CARDS
Obama Says He Will Take SHOT On Live TV To Convince People It’s Safe
“If Anthony Fauci tells me this is safe… absolutely, I’m going to take it”
Obama Says He Will Take COVID Vaccine On Live TV To Convince People It’s Safe
Despite having the regulatory backing to make getting the COVID vaccine a mandatory condition of employment, most companies in the U.S. are unlikely to do so for fear of provoking a backlash. That’s according to a Reuters report, which notes that, “Private U.S.
