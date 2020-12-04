Georgia Bombshell Video: Watch The Evidence Of Election Fraud

Republicans tender new CCTV footage to Georgia Senate Judiciary Subcommittee | Sky News Australia An attorney has tendered CCTV evidence to a Georgia Senate Judiciary Subcommittee which she claims shows poll workers waiting for observers and media to leave before accessing ballot-stuffed suitcases from under a table.

source

Georgian election workers pretend to stop work at 11 pm, telling everyone to go home, except that is for the workers waiting to restart processing thousands of votes secreted away under tables in suitcases. Watch the video which was presented as evidence to the Georgia Senate Judiciary Subcommittee at the hearing to investigate allegations of election fraud.

How will big tech and the main stream media spin and censor this tomorrow? I expect they will continue to censor and lie about what is, to every sane person, visible evidence of election fraud.

I expect Bill Barr will again do nothing. He must be fired, tomorrow!

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report