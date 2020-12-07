in Latest, Video

Gateway Pundit identify Ruby Freeman as the late night operative pulling out suitcases from under tables.

source

Cristina Laila reported on the explosive video that was revealed during the Georgia ballot counting at the State Farm Arena where crooked Democrats pulled out suitcases full of ballots and began counting those ballots without election monitors in the room.

As you can see from the trump team video one woman in a purple top was filmed helping pull out the ballots and then sitting down to count the ballots.

That woman has now been identified.

Local 11 News covered the story from the State Farm Arena that a pipe had burst. You can see Ruby Freemen towards the end of her video.
(This later was proven to be complete fraud and an excuse to kick out the GOP election observers!)

Hat tip to Christina Diggins

Her name is Ruby Freeman.

And she made the mistake of advertising her purse on her desk the same night she was involved in voter fraud on a MASSIVE SCALE.

Her T-shirt says “Lady Ruby” and her purse says, “LaRuby” which is her company.
This was not a very smart move.

Her company is called “LaRuby’s Unique Treasures.”

It’s on her LinkedIn page!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

GeorgiaUS Election FraudRuby FreemanState Farm Arena

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Republican Senator tries to prevent the US from an alliance with the Muslim Brotherhood

The Attack on Pearl Harbor Was No Surprise