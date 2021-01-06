The Evidence! Expert reveals simple forensic audit technology that detects counterfeit ballots within hours | NTD

NTD

Finally the evidence! Any manager of financial transactions knows that they have the responsibility to be able to prove the validity and integrity of a transaction by designing verifiable controls by being submitted to rigorous internal and external audits. It has been beyond frustrating to watch the legislature’s ignorance of their responsibility to document, verify and audit election controls. The result is the legislature’s gross negligence by certifying an illegitimate election! Jovan Pulitzer provides the committee with an education… Brilliant testimony as he demonstrates how every piece of paper has a fingerprint that exposes corruption.

Digital ID systems inventor Jovan Pulitzer testified at a Georgia State Senate subcommittee hearing on Dec. 30, 2020. Pulitzer suggested all absentee ballots in the state of Georgia be forensically examined and fraudulent ones identified in just a matter of hours. He called on state officials to allow the examination. One of the county’s polling managers previously told state lawmakers that she opened a box of mail-in ballots with a batch of 110 that were “pristine” and not folded, indicating that they were never put in secrecy envelopes, as is required. Pulitzer said that he and his team can detect if that’s the case.

Security camera footage from election night shows that in Fulton County, what appears to be tens of thousands of ballots were counted in the absence of party or state monitors. The video seems to show that election workers scanned the same batches of ballots repeatedly. This could be a legitimate action when there’s a scanning error in the batch, such as when the ballots get jammed in the scanner. In that scenario, the workers are supposed to discard the whole batch of scans and scan the ballots again, but the video quality makes it hard to discern if that was the case in each instance. Pulitzer said that he and his team could detect if that was the case as well.

“We would be able to tell if they were folded, if they were counterfeit, whether they were filled out by a human hand, whether they were printed by a machine, whether they were batch-fed continually over and over, we can detect every bit of that,” he testified.

The ballot paper itself, when scanned, becomes a piece of code, he explained. Every time the paper is physically handled, such as folded or written upon, the code would change and the change can be detected. The examination he proposed can be done expediently,

he said. “All of these problems that you’ve heard today can be corrected and detected now by the simplest of things. It takes you days or weeks to recount votes. Give me these 500,000 ballots, we’ll have them done in two hours,” he said, apparently referring to the 528,777 ballots cast in Fulton.

About 5 million ballots were cast statewide. Pulitzer criticized state authorities for refusing to allow a full-scale forensic audit.

“This is the historical artifact of a voter. And states are telling voters, ‘You have no right to that,’” he said. “The very voter that pays your salary, that paid for that ballot, that paid for that piece of paper, and paid for the machine that you’re running it in. And so those people that pay your salary, that you work for, and do this for, you’re telling them, ‘You can’t look at them.’ “That is both unacceptable and un-American.”

