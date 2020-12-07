The Attack on Pearl Harbor Was No Surprise

Researchers about the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor know that President Franklin Roosevelt had provoked this Japanese attack to justify America’s entry into World War II. Most Americans were against joining the war, but the attack on Pearl Harbor provided the excuse needed to declare war. The best book on this topic is “Day of Deceit” by former World War II Navy officer Robert Stinnett. The topics he covers are controversial because most people refuse to accept that Roosevelt and top military leaders in Washington DC failed to inform the commanders in Hawaii that a Japanese fleet was coming to attack.
