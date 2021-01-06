Assange denied bail, innocent but forced to stay in prison
The Duran: Episode 846.
Assange denied bail by British court, forced to stay in high-security prison
Assange denied bail by British court, forced to stay in high-security prison
WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange has been denied bail and is forced to remain at the high-security Belmarsh prison in London. The court previously refused to allow his extradition for prosecution in the US. Assange was seeking bail in the Westminster Magistrates’ Court presided over by District Judge Vanessa Baraitser, who on Monday ruled against his extradition.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.