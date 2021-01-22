Trump fails to pardon Assange, rumours of a McConnell letter warning Trump
With only some time for Donald Trump’s presidency left, it appears that Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell might have warned him not to make decisions that will jeopardize his future. Reports came out that in a speech on the Senate floor on January 19, McConnell not only condemned Trump for his purported role in the riots at the US Capitol but also threatened him with impeachment if he pardons.
Max Igan has always said Trump is a player and has been used to corral and identify dissidents, much like Operation Trust in the USSR between 1921 and 1926. This is also true of the Q movement and in due time those who have followed Trump and Q will be rounded up and sent to the FEMA holiday camps. He could well be right. Time will tell.