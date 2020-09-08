Assange extradition trial, dark & tragic, offers ray of hope for Julian Assange

Via Reuters (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-britain-assange/assange-warned-he-will-be-removed-from-extradition-hearings-if-outbursts-continue-idUSKBN25Z1UD)…
Julian Assange, the Wikileaks founder who is fighting to avoid extradition to the United States from Britain, was warned by a judge on Tuesday he will be removed from the courtroom and tried in his absence if he continues to interrupt proceedings.
The proceedings were briefly adjourned after Assange shouted “nonsense” as James Lewis, acting for the U.S. government, told a witness that Assange was facing extradition proceedings over the publication of informants’ names and not for handling leaked documents.Judge Vanessa Baraitser told Assange, who was in the dock, that he must not speak out even though he will hear things he disagrees with.
“If you interrupt proceedings and disrupt a witness who is properly giving their evidence, it is open to me to continue without you in your absence,” Baraitser said.
“This is obviously not something I wish to do. I am, therefore, giving you a clear warning.”
The U.S. authorities accuse Australian-born Assange, 49, of conspiring to hack government computers and of violating an espionage law in connection with the release of confidential cables by WikiLeaks in 2010-2011.
Assange’s outburst occurred as the court heard on Tuesday from Clive Stafford Smith, founder of the London-based charity Reprieve, who argues that the Wikileaks disclosures had been instrumental in challenging the U.S. on illegal drone strikes and the secret detention of suspects.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Barraitser showed herself totally bias at the preliminary hearing. This is a show trial. Alexander is right that Assange’s best hope is in the Appeal Court. Unfortunately, in the present climate the chances are that even Court of Appeal judges will be open to blackmail and the likelihood they’ll just send it back. As for the High Court, the judge will be handpicked – and someone the GCHQ snoopers have something on. Also, surely it will be the Court of Appeal before it goes to the Supreme Court?
Alex and Alexander. Thank you for this excellent piece. I went to the court today to stand and shout. It is very depressing. Terrible how little attention the MSM are paying, I hope at least some among them hold their heads in shame.
One has to keep in mind the people running this show are doing this at the heart of what was the The East India Company and The British Empire, a regime who’s body count would make Stalin blanch.