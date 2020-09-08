China, Wuhan pool party like it is 2019

*****News Topic 7*****
China “Parties Like It Is 2019” As Patrons Pack Pool Parties, Nightclubs & Bars From Wuhan To Beijing.
A few weeks ago, we joked that the people of Wuhan were ‘partying at ground zero’ when a story about a massive pool party to celebrate the end of the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak went viral around the world, eliciting frustrated reactions from public officials and social-distancing-obsessed “Karens”.
