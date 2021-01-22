Twitter bans U.S. President but lawsuit alleges Twitter refuses to ban child…
Twitter refused to remove child porn because it didn’t ‘violate policies’: lawsuit
Twitter refused to take down widely shared pornographic images and videos of a teenage sex trafficking victim because an investigation “didn’t find a violation” of the company’s “policies,” a scathing lawsuit alleges.
