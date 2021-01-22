CNN calls for ISIS style hunt against alt media not loyal to oligarchy
****News Topic 259*****
Alex Stamos: There are people on YouTube for example that have a larger audience than daytime CNN.
Former Facebook Executive Calls For OANN, Newsmax To Be “Deplatformed”, Says We Have To ‘Turn Down The Capabilities Of Conservative Influencers’
https://100percentfedup.com/former-facebook-executive-calls-for-oann-newsmax-to-be-deplatformed-says-we-have-to-turn-down-the-capabilities-of-conservative-influencers/
SolarWinds Hires Chris Krebs and Alex Stamos Amid Fallout Over Historic Hack
SolarWinds Hires Chris Krebs and Alex Stamos as Cyber Consultants
Two people who left their last jobs amid brewing scandals have teamed up to rehabilitate the image of a company surely going through its worst days ever.
Facebook’s security chief is leaving after clash over Russian misinformation
Facebook’s security chief is leaving after clash over Russian misinformation
Facebook’s chief security officer, Alex Stamos, will leave the company later this year, according to The New York Times . His departure reportedly comes as a result of disagreements over how to handle the spread of misinformation on the social network. As part of Stamos leaving, Facebook has reportedly broken down and reassigned his security team.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Mr. Christoforou,
If it is possible, please add soundcloud to each of the video program of yours.
It is much easier to listen or even download and listen later. Because video clips do not work in some countries, including mine.
Thanks a lot