in Latest, Video

CNN director reveals networks fake news tricks

118 Views 1 Comment

CNN director reveals networks fake news tricks

****News Topic 369*****
James O’Keefe strikes again… The CNN Motherload…

James O’Keefe strikes again… The CNN Motherload…

Undercover video just released in the past 30 minutes CNN executive admits the network engaged in propaganda to remove Trump from office ‘Climate change fear-mongering is next&#…

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

CNNAlex Christoforou

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Drew Hartlen
Drew Hartlen
April 14, 2021

as to climate change being the next script…its been on their list of “reasons” for a long time “In 1990, the economist Robert Heilbroner expressed genuine surprise at the collapse of socialism.” [the collapse socialism that ended the Soviet Union, so socialism moved to the west under heightened climate alarmist activism] “He proposed “another way of looking at, or for, socialism.” He suggested that we think of socialism “not in terms of the specific improvements we would like it to embody but as the society that must emerge if humanity is to cope with the one transcendent challenge that faces… Read more »

0
Reply

Biden Calls Putin, Asks For Ceasefire in Ukraine, Offers Summit in Return

Digital Yuan worries US lawmakers. Spain sends tax warning to crypto holders