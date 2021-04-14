in Latest, Video

Biden Calls Putin, Asks For Ceasefire in Ukraine, Offers Summit in Return

Telephone conversation with US President Joseph Biden

The current state of Russia-US relations and certain pressing items on the international agenda were discussed in detail. Joseph Biden confirmed the previously transmitted invitation to the President of Russia to take part in the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, which will be held on April 22-23.

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. They discussed a number of regional and global issues, including the intent of the United States and Russia to pursue a strategic stability dialogue on a range of arms control and emerging security issues, building on the extension of the New START Treaty.

Alexander Mercouris

Card tricks
April 14, 2021

Watch the other hand carefully.

