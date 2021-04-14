in Latest, Video

Biden rings up “killer” Putin. Joe needs help out of Ukraine mess

164 Views 4 Comments

The Duran: Episode 940

Biden invites Putin to crunch summit amid deteriorating ties between Russia & US, as American warships chart course for Black Sea

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, have discussed tensions in Ukraine, security issues, and the need for nuclear arms control, with the White House proposing a formal meeting in “a third country.” In a statement published on Tuesday, American officials confirmed that the two leaders had spoken about “a number of regional and global issues.”

Collateral Sanitizing
Collateral Sanitizing
April 14, 2021

Putin’s long awaited response: “We’ll destroy those murdering Ukro-nazis and their islamo-fascist ideological brethren in Syria in the toilet. If a few American or Turkish neo-nazis get in the way, so be it.”

St. Longinus
St. Longinus
April 14, 2021

The Hard Part About Playing Chicken is Knowing When to Flinch
Captain Bart Mancuso in The Hunt for Red October

St. Longinus
St. Longinus
April 14, 2021

Mr. Christoforou; keep on “spit balling”. Anyone who knows what goes on in the U.S. bureaucracy knows what you mean.

Franz Beckenbauer
Franz Beckenbauer
April 14, 2021

Hey Joe, what you’re gonna do with that gun in your hand ?
Hey Joe, when you’re gonna give your clown in Kyiv the boot ?

Pretty soon, i guess. If Zelensky and his gang are not completely brainless, they should be looking at Turkish airline flights out of Kyiv now. And fast.

