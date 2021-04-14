Biden rings up “killer” Putin. Joe needs help out of Ukraine mess
The Duran: Episode 940
Biden invites Putin to crunch summit amid deteriorating ties between Russia & US, as American warships chart course for Black Sea
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, have discussed tensions in Ukraine, security issues, and the need for nuclear arms control, with the White House proposing a formal meeting in “a third country.” In a statement published on Tuesday, American officials confirmed that the two leaders had spoken about “a number of regional and global issues.”
