Russia Confirms Huge Build Up on Ukraine Border. West Pleads With Moscow for Restraint
Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu holds working meeting in Severomorsk during his trip to the Northern Fleet
The head of the military department said that in order to strengthen the defence capability of the Russian Federation and protect its national interests in the Arctic, the Defence Ministry is systematically working to increase the combat capabilities of the Northern Fleet.
Ukraine: G7 Foreign Ministers’ statement on Crimea
