These two letters can be seen on the website www.vaccinechoicecanada.com. They are personal accounts of a Christian doctor who has seen some severe problems resulting from the use of the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19. We offer this information because we do not trust the mainstream media push to squelch this sort of news getting out. Whenever somebody tries to prevent alternate views from appearing, there is a good chance that the “Accepted narrative” is full of holes and lies.

Personal disclosure: I am biased against use of the COVID vaccine, though that bias comes a lot more from uncertainty in light of my religious views than outright condemnation. Many people I know in the Orthodox Church have received the vaccine and they seem to be fine. That is their choice, but mine is far more reserved. That being said, I would not urge anybody either TO take or NOT to take this treatment, but I would tell them my own reservations about it and leave it at that. Hopefully, my personal inclination does not cloud the objective reality I am trying to offer the reader in reprinting these letters.

We also include a video presentation from Dr Bonnie Henry, the recipient of the open letter. So now, without further ado:

Dr. Charles D. Hoffe, BSc, MB, BCh, LMCC

Lytton Medical Clinic

Lytton BC V0K 1Z0

5 April, 2021

OPEN LETTER

Dr. Bonnie Henry,

British Columbia Provincial Health Officer

Ministry of Health

1515 Blanchard Street

Victoria, BC, V8W 3C9

Dear Dr. Henry,

The first dose of the Moderna vaccine has now been administered to some of my patients in the community of Lytton, BC. This began with the First Nations members of our community in mid-January, 2021. 900 doses have now been administered.

I have been quite alarmed at the high rate of serious side-effects from this novel treatment.

From this relatively small number of people vaccinated so far, we have had:

Numerous allergic reactions, with two cases of anaphylaxis. One (presumed) vaccine induced sudden death, (in a 72 year old patient with COPD. This patient complained of being more short of breath continually after receiving the vaccine, and died very suddenly and unexpectedly on day 24, after the vaccine. He had no history of cardiovascular disease). Three people with ongoing and disabling neurological deficits, with associated chronic pain, persisting for more than 10 weeks after their first vaccine. These neurological deficits include: continual and disabling dizziness, generalised or localized neuromuscular weakness, with or without sensory loss. The chronic pain in these patients is either generalised or regional, with or without headaches.

So in short, in our small community of Lytton, BC, we have one person dead, and three people who look as though they will be permanently disabled, following their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. The age of those affected ranges from 38 to 82 years of age.

So I have a couple of questions and comments:

Are these considered normal and acceptable long term side-effects for gene modification therapy? Judging by medical reports from around the world, our Lytton experience is not unusual. Do you have any idea what disease processes may have been initiated, to be producing these ongoing neurological symptoms? Do you have any suggestions as to how I should treat the vaccine induced neurological weakness, the dizziness, the sensory loss, and the chronic pain syndromes in these people, or should they be all simply referred to a neurologist? I anticipate that many more will follow, as the vaccine is rolled out. This was only phase one, and the first dose. In stark contrast to the deleterious effects of this vaccine in our community, we have not had to give any medical care what-so-ever, to anyone with Covid-19. So in our limited experience, this vaccine is quite clearly more dangerous than Covid-19. I realize that every medical therapy has a risk-benefit ratio, and that serious disease calls for serious medicine. But we now know that the recovery rate of Covid-19, is similar to the seasonal flu, in every age category. Furthermore, it is well known that the side effects following a second shot, are significantly worse than the first. So the worst is still to come. It must be emphasised, that these people were not sick people, being treated for some devastating disease. These were previously healthy people, who were offered an experimental therapy, with unknown long-term side-effects, to protect them against an illness that has the same mortality rate as the flu. Sadly, their lives have now been ruined. It is normally considered a fundamental principal of medical ethics, to discontinue a clinical trial if significant harm is demonstrated from the treatment under investigation. So my last question is this: Is it medically ethical to continue this vaccine rollout, in view of the severity of these life altering side-effects, after just the first shot? In Lytton, BC, we have an incidence of 1 in 225 of severe life altering side-effects, from this experimental gene modification therapy.

I have also noticed that these vaccine induced side effects are going almost entirely unreported, by those responsible for the vaccine rollout. I am aware that this is often a problem, with vaccines in general, and that delayed side-effects after vaccines, are sometimes labelled as being “coincidences”, as causality is often hard to prove. However, in view of the fact that this is an experimental treatment, with no long-term safety data, I think that perhaps this issue should be addressed too.

Furthermore I have noticed, that the provincial vaccine injury reporting form, which was clearly designed for conventional vaccines, does not even have any place to report vaccine injuries of the nature and severity that we are seeing from this new mRNA therapy.

It is now clearly apparent with medical evidence from around the world, that the side-effect profiles of the various gene modification therapies against Covid-19, have been vastly understated by their manufacturers, who were eager to prove their safety.

Thank you for attention to this critically urgent public health matter.

Yours sincerely,

Dr. Charles Hoffe

Printable PDF of Open Letter

Dr. Hoffee’s letter to his Congregation

April 2021

Dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

I greet you in the name of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. For those of you who do not know me, I am a Christian family physician in Lytton, BC.

I have been rather concerned about the experimental Covid vaccines that are being rolled out at a rapid rate. The leader of the World Economic Forum, Claus Schwab, (author of the book, “ The Great Reset”), has declared that; “No one is safe, until everyone is vaccinated.” This intention has been echoed by many world leaders.

All previous coronavirus vaccine research following the SARS epidemic in 2002/3, in creating RNA or DNA vaccines against coronaviruses ended, because great harm was seen in the animal trials.

But with the appearance of COVID-19, the same technology was rapidly revamped, with different delivery systems. However this time, animal trials were not done, and the experiment was taken directly to the population at large, after limited short-term trials. The vaccines have been rolled out, with absolutely no long-term safety data. This is a global experiment, on the entire world’s population.

In my own medical practice, I now have 6 patients who are enduring long-term side-effects from these experimental therapies. They all indicate neurological damage, which is evolving. I suspect that it may be multiple sclerosis, or something along those lines. I have written to the Medical Health Officer, in charge of the vaccine rollout in the BC interior, to express my concerns and questions, with absolutely no response.

I therefore drafted an open letter to Dr Bonnie Henry, who is the Provincial Health Officer for British Columbia, to ask the same questions, and expressed the same concerns. I had been warned by my medical colleagues, not to expect a reply from her either. But to my complete astonishment, I received a prompt reply the next day inviting me to attend a virtual meeting, with a designated vaccine safety specialist. The meeting is scheduled for 4 pm (Pacific time) on Tuesday April 13, 2021.

Meanwhile I am sending urgent referrals, to a neurologist, to investigate my three most serious vaccine injured patients. My hope is that once we can identify what disease process has been initiated by this experimental gene therapy, we can raise public awareness more effectively.

So I have attached my open letter, to Dr Bonnie Henry, which documents my personal experience of the vaccine injuries in my own medical practice. Please feel free to share it with anyone who might feel tempted, to except this experimental vaccine, for a veneer of “safety”.

I invite you to join with me in prayer, in preparation for my meeting on Tuesday afternoon, that the Lord would guide my thoughts and words. I pray too, that the Lord would prepare the heart of the vaccine specialist that I will be speaking to, so that they take this matter very seriously. A global experiment on this scale, on uninformed participants who are driven by fear, is a crime against humanity.

All of the Covid vaccines are effectively genetic modification. They vary only in the mode of delivery. They all work, by introducing a gene to our bodies to manufacture an antibody against the Covid spike protein. The problem is, that there are 20 human tissue types that also have a spike protein. So there is a possibility that the Covid antibody may target one of our own human tissues too. In other words, that this new therapy will trigger an autoimmune reaction in some people.

There have been hundreds of reported miscarriages in pregnant women who have received the Covid vaccines. The placenta is one of the 20 tissue types that also has a spike protein. So it is most likely, that the cause of these miscarriages, is that these women, now have an antibody that targets placental tissue. They have effectively been vaccinated against any future pregnancy.

So if you know any woman of childbearing age, who is planning to receive a Covid vaccine, please warn her about this possibility, of permanent sterility, through recurrent miscarriage.

I request your prayers, and I very much hope that this information may be helpful to you and those dear to you. Please feel free to share it with anyone who might heed these warnings. I have attached my open letter to Dr Bonnie Henry. Please feel free to share it too.

May the Lord bless and keep you.

Dr Charles Hoffe