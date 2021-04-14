Digital Yuan worries US lawmakers. Spain sends tax warning to crypto holders
Republican Kevin McCarthy says Fed chair needs more education on crypto
Kevin McCarthy, the minority leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, hinted that both the current Secretary of the Treasury and chair of the Federal Reserve may need to reevaluate their positions on crypto.
Spanish Tax Authority Issues 14,800 Warning Letters to Cryptocurrency Holders
Spanish authorities are enforcing their tough stance on the cryptocurrency industry, and the national tax agency seems to be taking it very seriously. Now, the Hacienda issued 14,800 warning letters to Spaniards under their watch for allegedly having failed or need to declare crypto holdings.
