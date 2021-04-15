Inflation SPIKES Higher as More Money Printed in 1 Year Than Ever in History!

source / The Money GPS

Inflation is key to watch. But as Bloomberg has decided to suggest, there are two ways to look at inflation. The Fake CPI. And the Fake Core PCE rate. Both intentionally used to obscure the real rate of rising prices. Somehow, we have seen many investors follow in line with this belief and yet encourage the actions of the Fed, which is of course the definition of inflation. The expansion of the money supply. But no worries, the Fed will just print more money to fix whatever problem happens, right?

SPY Close-Open

S&P 500 closes flat near record high in another muted session ahead of key inflation data

S&P 500 closes flat near record high in another muted session ahead of key inflation data U.S. stocks hovered near their record levels on Monday as dull trading resumed before the release of widely-watched inflation data and the start of first-quarter corporate earnings. The S&P 500 dipped less than 1 point to 4,127.99 after closing at a record high in the previous session.

Market braces for key inflation report Tuesday that may test the Fed’s mettle

Market braces for key inflation report that may test the Fed’s mettle The pace of consumer inflation is likely to have returned to prepandemic levels in March, and it is expected to heat up even more in the next couple of months. Rising inflation is one of the biggest fears in the market, and if it gets too hot, it could corrode asset values, limit buying power and eat away at corporate margins.

Simple Math Is About to Cause an Inflation Problem: QuickTake – Bloomberg

U.S. Budget Deficit Widened to a Record $1.7 Trillion for Six Months, as Stimulus Checks Fueled Spending – WSJ

U.S. Budget Deficit Widened to a Record $1.7 Trillion for Six Months, as Stimulus Checks Fueled Spending The U.S. budget deficit grew to a record $1.7 trillion in the first half of the fiscal year as a third round of stimulus payments sent federal spending soaring last month.

US budget deficit jumps to record $1.7 trillion this year

US budget deficit jumps to record $1.7 trillion this year WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. government’s budget deficit surged to an all-time high of $1.7 trillion for the first six months of this budget year, nearly double the previous record, as another round of economic-support checks added billions of dollars to spending last month.

Cumulative Fiscal Budget Deficit ($BN)

CNBC on Twitter:

“Investors have put more money into stocks in the last 5 months than the previous 12 years combined. https://t.co/jMJ3UjRNJq https://t.co/1W7OE12GO9” / Twitter

CNBC on Twitter: “Investors have put more money into stocks in the last 5 months than the previous 12 years combined. https://t.co/jMJ3UjRNJq pic.twitter.com/1W7OE12GO9 / Twitter” Investors have put more money into stocks in the last 5 months than the previous 12 years combined. https://t.co/jMJ3UjRNJq pic.twitter.com/1W7OE12GO9

SPY SPDR S&P 500 ETF NYSE

9 Apr 2021

Sven Henrich on Twitter:

“That’s a lot of potentially trapped money vertically chasing the highest valuations in history. https://t.co/A8ptd4BlWf” / Twitter

Sven Henrich on Twitter: “That’s a lot of potentially trapped money vertically chasing the highest valuations in history. https://t.co/xqTlj6U32T pic.twitter.com/A8ptd4BlWf / Twitter” That’s a lot of potentially trapped money vertically chasing the highest valuations in history. https://t.co/xqTlj6U32T pic.twitter.com/A8ptd4BlWf

Sven Henrich on Twitter:

Fed’s Bullard Says 75% Vaccinations Would Allow for Taper Debate – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-12/fed-s-bullard-says-75-vaccinations-would-allow-for-taper-debate

Table A-15. Alternative measures of labor underutilization

Table A-15. Alternative measures of labor underutilization NOTE: Persons marginally attached to the labor force are those who currently are neither working nor looking for work but indicate that they want and are available for a job and have looked for work sometime in the past 12 months.

U3 & Participation Rate Adjusted U3

Employment — NILF – Not In Labor Force

Hornstein-Kudlyak-Lange Employment Index

Manufacturing Jobs Around Recessions

(US recessions back to 1960)

US Real Personal Incomes

Steve Cohen’s Manhattan Penthouse Sells After 74% Price Cut – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-12/steve-cohen-s-manhattan-penthouse-sells-after-a-74-price-cut

Domino’s Pizza partners with Nuro to launch R-2 robot to deliver your pizza in Houston – ABC13 Houston

Domino’s Pizza is now using a robot to deliver your pizza HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Houstonians may notice something different about the way their pizza is delivered this week. Domino’s Pizza announced the launch of its autonomous pizza delivery. Partnering up with Nuro, the pizza chain said some of its customers will now be able to choose to have their pizza delivered by Nuro’s R-2 robot.

Inflation is coming has been the signal sent from bond markets. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick. / Twitter” Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK / Twitter” “HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK

The Money GPS on Twitter: “FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo / Twitter” FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A / Twitter” “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

