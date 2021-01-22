in Latest, Video

Parler loses court battle to Amazon

5 Votes 1 Comment

Parler loses court battle to Amazon

****News Topic 261*****

PARLER loses court battle with Amazon…

PARLER loses court battle with Amazon…

Amazon can keep Parler offline, judge rules Amazon can keep the cloud-services account of Parler offline, a federal judge in Seattle ruled Thursday. Amazon’s cloud-computing division booted Parler from its servers Jan. 11 due to what the Seattle tech giant said was an increase in violent content on the social media app.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouAmazonParler

What do you think?

5 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mrs Monica Brewster
Mrs Monica Brewster
January 22, 2021

Really enjoying using Telegram! Keep the news snippets coming Alex, you’re doing a great job!

Last edited 1 hour ago by Mrs Monica Brewster
1
Reply

Trump fails to pardon Assange, rumours of a McConnell letter warning Trump