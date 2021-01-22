Parler loses court battle to Amazon
Amazon can keep Parler offline, judge rules Amazon can keep the cloud-services account of Parler offline, a federal judge in Seattle ruled Thursday. Amazon’s cloud-computing division booted Parler from its servers Jan. 11 due to what the Seattle tech giant said was an increase in violent content on the social media app.
