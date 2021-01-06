Pelosi, McConnell, Schumer complete their takeover with Georgia election results

Warnock declared winner… Ossoff 96% chance of victory… In the November race, Doug Collins and Kelly Loeffler earned 1.1 million more votes than Warnock. Decision Desk HQ Projects @ReverendWarnock (D) has won the Georgia Special Senate Runoff Election Race Called: 11:13PM EST 01.05.21 All Results: https://t.co/AOgwtoMxNF – Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) January 6, 2021 The Perdue Ossoff race has not been called but the odds give Ossoff a 96% chance of winning.

‘I’ve seen this movie before’: Georgia county calls it a night and will resume counting votes in the morning The two special elections for the U.S. Senate in Georgia took place on Tuesday, and at the time this story is being posted, about 91 percent of the vote is in, and the two Republican candidates lead by very slim margins.

Trump warns of ‘big voter dump’ against GOP in Georgia Senate race, as Warnock declares victory before all ballots counted President Trump claims there was a plan to rig the crucial Senate races in Georgia against the Republicans. Democrat Raphael Warnock has declared victory while officials say it will take “a couple of days” to tally the votes. “Looks like they are setting up a big ‘voter dump’ against the Republican candidates.

