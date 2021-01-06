Will the Fed Destroy the U.S. Dollar Creating the Biggest Bubble in History?

source / The Money GPS

Is it possible that in trying to create the biggest bubble in the history of the world, the Fed will destroy its own currency? While some believe that this might be inevitable, others have suggested it’s not possible. Looking carefully not at their words but their actions, could it perhaps indicate that this is all intentional? I’ll leave that up to you.

Will The Fed Destroy The Dollar?

Will The Fed Destroy The Dollar? | Peak Prosperity The Federal Reserve’s official target rate of inflation is 2% per year. Put another way, that means that if the Fed hits its target, the value of today’s dollar will only be worth around a third of its current value in 50 years. Think that can’t happen? It already has.

Double Stock-Market Bubble Brings Toil and (Perhaps) Trouble – WSJ

Double Stock-Market Bubble Brings Toil and (Perhaps) Trouble It is easy to spot bubbles. Too easy: They seem to be almost everywhere, almost all the time. Worse still for those of us who try to spot excess, much of the stuff that was labeled frothy in recent years went on to make big money in 2020 for those who bought into it anyway.

More than 20 years of airline passenger traffic growth got erased in 2020, report finds SINGAPORE – More than two decades of growth in airline passenger traffic were erased in 2020, a new report found. “The pandemic and its consequences wiped out 21 years of global passenger traffic growth in a matter of months, reducing traffic this year to levels last seen in 1999,” said Cirium, a travel data and analytics company.

Covid pandemic sends Singapore’s economy to its worst ever recession in 2020 SINGAPORE – Singapore’s economy contracted by less than expected in 2020 as activity picked up further in the fourth quarter following the easing of Covid-related restrictions, advance estimates by the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Monday. The Southeast Asian economy contracted by 5.8% in 2020 compared with the previous year, said the ministry.

Movie theater owners are frustrated about streaming, but their survival depends on studios A lot has changed in the entertainment industry in 2020. With the surge in coronavirus cases has come an increased uneasiness from audiences, truncated theatrical windows and a stronger focus on streaming than ever before. But, there’s one thing that has remained the same: the symbiotic relationship between studios and movie theaters.

What we had seen in 2020 was no doubt impressive. Stocks were driven higher and higher. Tech stocks were rising high. We can see how much the U.S. dollar, currency, money, has been affected by the infusion of digital dollars pumped into the system. This is clearly to devalue the cash you have in the bank.

