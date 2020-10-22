in Latest, Video

Republican Senators retreat & delay Twitter & Facebook subpoena

50 Views

*****News Topic 108*****

Senate Hearing on Facebook, Twitter Delayed after Opposition by Republicans: Report.

Senate Hearing on Facebook, Twitter Delayed amid Opposition by Republicans: Report | National Review

Update 12:50 p.m.: There are a “certain number of days of notice required before you can vote to issue a subpoena,” the staffer said. The potential subpoenas ” were announced last Thursday, and that requires a full week before you can vote on it.”

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

FacebookAlex ChristoforoutwitterSenate

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Giuliani turns over photos to Delaware Police