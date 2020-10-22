in Latest, Video

Biden Biz partner, Tony Bobulinski, drops HunterGate bomb

Hunter biz partner confirms email, details Joe Biden’s push to make millions from China: Goodwin

Hunter biz partner confirms e-mail, details Joe Biden's push to make millions from China: Goodwin

The statement last night asserting that former Vice President Joe Biden was a willing and eager participant in a family scheme to make millions of dollars by partnering with a shady Chinese Communist firm is a singular event in a presidential race already overflowing with drama and intrigue.

David Bowlas
David Bowlas
October 22, 2020

Now you know that Biden will win in a landslide because the Americans, like we Brits are suckers for people who tell lies. So long as they dress well and the media is on friendly terms. And no I don’t like Trump also.

Tjoe
Tjoe
Reply to  David Bowlas
October 22, 2020

Then a vote for Joe is a vote for harris …..he can easily be impeached on what exists in the public right now.

Theopilus
Theopilus
October 22, 2020

They will say Trump is just as bad. They have already started.

Tjoe
Tjoe
Reply to  Theopilus
October 22, 2020

As an entrepreneur that took risk, Trump is expected to have some failures, 95% do. The level of this exposed corruption with Obiden, goes to the top, Obummer….and the golden goose was expected to poop out at least $83,333 per month FOR 8 YEARS OF HILLARY……..That Trump F’d that up…..and finally is public. Hillary paid for russiagate…..is Satan in disguise

Dwaine99
Dwaine99
October 22, 2020

Joe Biden like Hillary are both old and feeble, it is amazing that one of them has not had a stroke. It is big money, these dealings will eventually expose some Clinton involvement.

Dwaine99
Dwaine99
October 22, 2020

As Biden’s prospects for election tank those people in jail or facing charges will see their hopes of a pardon fade and will more likely start trying to make a deal.

