Fox News continues its collapse. Anderson Cooper now tops Tucker Carlson

Fox News’ Popularity Slips Among Republicans in Wake of Election
The network’s average favorability rating among Republicans dropped from 67% to 54%
As President Donald Trump continues to criticize the network for its coverage of the election, Morning Consult Brand Intelligence data from Nov. 9-16 shows the network’s average favorability rating among GOP respondents has dropped 13 percentage points, to 54%, and the average share of those with an unfavorable view of the network nearly doubled, to 30%.
Fox News loses to cnn and msnbc…
The newest numbers are bad for the Murdochs, very bad… CNN also beat Fox News across the board in daytime (9 AM to 4 PM), finishing first in both the key 25-54 demo (382,000) and total viewers (1.719 mill). Fox News finished third in total viewers (1.511 mill), just behind the 1.528 mill from MSNBC.
