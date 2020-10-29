in Latest, Video

Tucker Carlson: 'Damning Hunter Biden documents suddenly vanish'

Damning Hunter Biden documents suddenly vanish

Damning Hunter Biden documents suddenly vanish pic.twitter.com/B2qsajZlID

5 Comments
Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
October 29, 2020

This is all very well Alex, but clearly, WA DC suffers the same lawlessness which is rampant across the European Union Fourth Reich.

Hawaii guy
Hawaii guy
October 29, 2020

It appears to have come from Steve Bannon or a source both are in contact with as Steve mentioned he has the same docs.

Brokenspine66
Brokenspine66
October 29, 2020

The Deep-State ‘Alphabet Soup’ of rotten corrupt treacherous criminal organizations at work.

Jeff Gibson
Jeff Gibson
October 29, 2020

The “hammer” is watching everyone.

Good Grief
Good Grief
October 29, 2020

Kinkos absconded with all the copies too.

Seriously, Tucker……post the copies. We have enough doofuses in journalism already.

