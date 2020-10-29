Cruz torches Dorsey. NY Post, 14 days later, still blocked

*****News Topic 126*****
Twitter is running a blackmail operation — cooperate or no traffic for you
For all their talk of “neutral platforms,” the Big Shots at Big Tech – Twitter, Facebook and Google – are running a protection racket. They figure they can dictate what Americans get to see and read, and what other media companies must do to reach the public via those platforms. It’s a clear threat to a healthy democracy – and Congress has noticed.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.