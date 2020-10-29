Rudy Giuliani goes nuclear on Fox Host Kennedy

*****News Topic 124*****
“You Better Apologize For That!”: Rudy Giuliani Goes Nuclear On Fox Host After Christopher Steele Comparison
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani unloaded on Fox Business host Kennedy after she compared him to Christopher Steele, the former UK spook who Hillary Clinton’s campaign paid to fabricate a now-debunked dossier alleging ties between President Trump and the Kremlin.
Kennedy is all hustle and BS.