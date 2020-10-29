in Latest, Video

Tucker interviews Bobulinksi. The Biden Family, Chairman Ye and Rosneft

100 Views 2 Comments

Tucker Carlson interviews Tony Bobulinksi. The Biden Family, China CEFC Chairman Ye & Russia Rosneft

The Duran: Episode 719.

Here Are Ten Moments from the Bobulinski Interview the Liberal Media Will Ignore

Here Are Ten Moments from the Bobulinski Interview the Liberal Media Will Ignore

With the Wall Street Journal’s news side having gotten cold feet and the rest of the liberal media engaging in one of their most brazen cover-ups, Tony Bobulinski took his story of the Biden family’s rank corruption to the Fox News Channel on Tuesday night and primetime host Tucker Carlson.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

RussiaJoe BidenRosneftTucker CarlsonHunter BidenTony BobulinskiChairman YeCEFC

What do you think?

2 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Hawaii guy
Hawaii guy
October 29, 2020

Alex M, you’re looking a little worn out bro, hope your health is okay but maybe you should get a physical just to be sure.

0
Reply
Brokenspine66
Brokenspine66
October 29, 2020

They are a textbook example for ‘Organized Crime’, I guess that the Mafia Yakuza Triade and certain Cartels are total proud that they follow their business models + schemes.

0
Reply

Biden family damning documents go missing in transit [Video]

Rudy Giuliani goes nuclear on Fox Host Kennedy