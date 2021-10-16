The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Tucker Carlson exposes the real conspiracy from the Kremlin to undermine the greatest Presidency of all time, that of the Imposter-in-Chief, the Cheater Supreme, Joe Biden.

But you should not trust this writing: After all, I live in Moscow. I am also employed by the Kremlin and I work as a propaganda agent. This is true. While I have yet to receive a paycheck from them… of course it is true, because Facebook dimbulbs know more about my own reality than I do about myself.

Maybe the Kremlin actually sent them my paycheck. And if you believe that….

Enjoy!

