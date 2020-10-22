in Latest, Video

DNI, DOJ, FBI confirm Russia has nothing to do with HunterGate

DOJ agrees Hunter Biden emails are not Russian disinformation: report.

DOJ reportedly agrees Hunter Biden emails are not Russian disinformation

The Department of Justice agrees with spy chief John Ratcliffe’s assessment that emails published by The Post from a laptop owned by Hunter Biden are not part of a Russian disinformation campaign, a report said. Sources told Fox News that the FBI is also indeed in possession of the Hunter Biden laptop that the emails were copied from.

