DNI, DOJ, FBI confirm Russia has nothing to do with HunterGate

DOJ agrees Hunter Biden emails are not Russian disinformation: report.
The Department of Justice agrees with spy chief John Ratcliffe’s assessment that emails published by The Post from a laptop owned by Hunter Biden are not part of a Russian disinformation campaign, a report said. Sources told Fox News that the FBI is also indeed in possession of the Hunter Biden laptop that the emails were copied from.
