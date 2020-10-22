in Latest, Video

Landmark antitrust lawsuit: Justice Department says Google is an illegal monopoly

The Duran: Episode 712.

The lawsuit is the highest-profile case the US has brought against a tech company since the government went after Microsoft in the 1990s.

The US Department of Justice on Tuesday filed a landmark lawsuit against Google that accuses the tech giant of illegally holding monopolies in search and search advertising, the culmination of a more than yearlong investigation into alleged anticompetitive practices at the company, and the first such antitrust case in the tech world in decades.

