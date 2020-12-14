Hunter Biden SUBPOENAED [4 Investigations]. Pay-to-play with Burisma & two dozen other entities.
****News Topic 202*****
Hunter Biden Subpoenaed Over Burisma, Two Dozen Other Entities As Part Of Four Investigations
Hunter Biden Subpoenaed Over Burisma, Two Dozen Other Entities As Part Of Four Investigations
Hunter Biden has been subpoenaed by federal investigators over his involvement with at least two dozen entities – including Ukrainian gas company Burisma, according to the Associated Press , citing a ‘person familiar with a Justice Department tax investigation.”
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.