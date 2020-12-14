in Latest, Video

Hunter Biden SUBPOENAED [4 Investigations]. Pay-to-play with Burisma & two dozen other entities

50 Views

Hunter Biden SUBPOENAED [4 Investigations]. Pay-to-play with Burisma & two dozen other entities.

****News Topic 202*****

Hunter Biden Subpoenaed Over Burisma, Two Dozen Other Entities As Part Of Four Investigations

Hunter Biden Subpoenaed Over Burisma, Two Dozen Other Entities As Part Of Four Investigations

Hunter Biden has been subpoenaed by federal investigators over his involvement with at least two dozen entities – including Ukrainian gas company Burisma, according to the Associated Press , citing a ‘person familiar with a Justice Department tax investigation.”

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouHunter Biden

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Empire Struts its Stuff…. in Syria (again)

Soros warns Merkel. Hungary & Poland anger globalist billionaire