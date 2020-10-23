Hunter's laptop connected to FBI money laundering probe

*****News Topic 112*****
Laptop connected to Hunter Biden linked to FBI money laundering probe
Laptop connected to Hunter Biden linked to FBI money laundering probe
The FBI’s subpoena of a laptop and hard drive purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden came in connection with a money laundering investigation in late 2019, according to documents obtained by Fox News and verified by multiple federal law enforcement officials who reviewed them.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.