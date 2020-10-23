in Latest, Video

Australia lockdown denies four newborn babies heart surgery

*****News Topic 111*****

Australia: Four Newborn Babies Die After Being Denied Heart Surgery Due to Travel Rules

Australia: Four Newborn Babies Die After Being Denied Heart Surgery Due to COVID Travel Rules

Adelaide is the only mainland Australian capital that doesn’t provide paediatric cardiac surgery, therefore around 100 babies a year have to be sent interstate to receive treatment. However, due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions imposed by the Australian government, transfers to Melbourne have stopped and the babies have to make a longer journey to Sydney instead.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouAustraliaCovid-19

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Wall Street Journal Editorial Board speaks about Huntergate

Hunter's laptop connected to FBI money laundering probe