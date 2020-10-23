Australia lockdown denies four newborn babies heart surgery

*****News Topic 111*****
Australia: Four Newborn Babies Die After Being Denied Heart Surgery Due to Travel Rules
Australia: Four Newborn Babies Die After Being Denied Heart Surgery Due to COVID Travel Rules
Adelaide is the only mainland Australian capital that doesn’t provide paediatric cardiac surgery, therefore around 100 babies a year have to be sent interstate to receive treatment. However, due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions imposed by the Australian government, transfers to Melbourne have stopped and the babies have to make a longer journey to Sydney instead.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.