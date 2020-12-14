Soros warns Merkel. Hungary & Poland anger globalist billionaire
The Duran: Episode 828.
The Costs of Merkel’s Surrender to Hungarian and Polish Extortion
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been laboring under enormous pressure to prevent a veto of the European Union’s 2021-27 budget and COVID-19 recovery fund. But the compromise she reached with Hungary and Poland is the worst of all possible worlds.
