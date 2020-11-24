Soros pens Open Letter to EU, lashes out at Hungary & Poland
The Duran: Episode 803.
Europe Must Stand Up to Hungary and Poland
Europe Must Stand Up to Hungary and Poland | by George Soros – Project Syndicate
The European Union cannot afford to compromise on the rule-of-law provisions it applies to the funds it allocates to member states. How the EU responds to the challenge to those provisions now posed by Hungary and Poland will determine whether it survives as an open society true to the values upon which it was founded.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
European court of WHAT????
Wouldn’t it be ironic if just as they finally take the US, the EU breaks up? I’m not holding my breath, but it would be sweet.