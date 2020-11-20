Hungary & Poland veto EU budget aimed at punishing states that defy globalist dogma.
The Duran: Episode 799
Hungary and Poland veto 7-year EU budget over ‘rule of law’ provision
The European Union’s 2021-2027 budget has been vetoed by member states Hungary and Poland over a provision that meant countries could only receive EU money if they observed the rule of law.
