EU mulls rule change. Poland & Hungary EU VOTE will no longer count

EU set to change rules. Poland & Hungary EU VOTE will no longer count
The Duran: Episode 816.
EU Mulls Sidelining Hungary & Poland Altogether On Blocked Recovery Fund
The European Union is appearing less and less a “union” of willing participants (nothing at all new). And apparently its vaunted democratic processes are alterable and expendable simply if things don’t go the way of the powerful technocrats in charge in Brussels.
Simple solution. Poland and Hungary don’t count, the the EU don’t count and the Union is over. Tell Brussells to go jump and watch Italy follow, with Greece and Spain soon after. This should be the domino effect that’s needed to waken the EU up to the delusion of the EU and maybe force a poitive change.