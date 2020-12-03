in Latest, Video

EU mulls rule change. Poland & Hungary EU VOTE will no longer count

100 Views 1 Comment

EU set to change rules. Poland & Hungary EU VOTE will no longer count

The Duran: Episode 816.

EU Mulls Sidelining Hungary & Poland Altogether On Blocked Recovery Fund

EU Mulls Sidelining Hungary & Poland Altogether On Blocked Recovery Fund

The European Union is appearing less and less a “union” of willing participants (nothing at all new). And apparently its vaunted democratic processes are alterable and expendable simply if things don’t go the way of the powerful technocrats in charge in Brussels.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

EUPolandHungary

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Cudwieser
Cudwieser
December 3, 2020

Simple solution. Poland and Hungary don’t count, the the EU don’t count and the Union is over. Tell Brussells to go jump and watch Italy follow, with Greece and Spain soon after. This should be the domino effect that’s needed to waken the EU up to the delusion of the EU and maybe force a poitive change.

0
Reply

ELECTION MESS. One month later, thousands of ballots found in NY race