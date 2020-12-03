ELECTION MESS. One month later, thousands of ballots found in NY race
The Duran: Episode 815.
Democrats face accusations of fraud in House race after 28,000-vote lead on election night erased by judge and mail-in ballots
Democrats face accusations of fraud in House race after 28,000-vote lead on election night erased by judge and mail-in ballots
A New York congressional race came down to a judge personally reviewing individual spoiled ballots, resulting in the Democratic incumbent erasing his nearly 30,000-vote deficit to take a 13-vote lead and declaring victory. “In NY-22, the Democrat incumbent was trailing by almost 30K on election night,” said Hot Air editor Jazz Shaw on Twitter.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.