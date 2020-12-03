in Latest, Video

ELECTION MESS. One month later, thousands of ballots found in NY race

ELECTION MESS. One month later, thousands of ballots found in NY race

The Duran: Episode 815.

Democrats face accusations of fraud in House race after 28,000-vote lead on election night erased by judge and mail-in ballots

Democrats face accusations of fraud in House race after 28,000-vote lead on election night erased by judge and mail-in ballots

A New York congressional race came down to a judge personally reviewing individual spoiled ballots, resulting in the Democratic incumbent erasing his nearly 30,000-vote deficit to take a 13-vote lead and declaring victory. "In NY-22, the Democrat incumbent was trailing by almost 30K on election night," said Hot Air editor Jazz Shaw on Twitter.

