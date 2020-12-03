in Latest, Video

Wales ID cards & UK Military INFOWAR unit against skeptics

Report: UK Deploys Military INFOWAR Unit Against Vaccine Skeptics

Psyops outfit turned on the public to ensure no one strays from the acceptable opinion on the vaccine

The British government has mobilised an elite “information warfare” unit to combat “anti-vaccine militants” and interrupt their “propaganda content” online, according to a report in The Sunday Times. The report (behind a paywall) says that the unit is usually used to assist with operations against al-Qaeda and the Taliban, but now will be turned on to those who dare question the sanctity of COVID vaccination.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

