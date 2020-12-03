Wales ID cards & UK Military INFOWAR unit against skeptics
Report: UK Deploys Military INFOWAR Unit Against Vaccine Skeptics
Psyops outfit turned on the public to ensure no one strays from the acceptable opinion on the vaccine
Report: UK Deploys Military INFOWAR Unit Against COVID Vaccine Skeptics
The British government has mobilised an elite “information warfare” unit to combat “anti-vaccine militants” and interrupt their “propaganda content” online, according to a report in The Sunday Times. The report (behind a paywall) says that the unit is usually used to assist with operations against al-Qaeda and the Taliban, but now will be turned on to those who dare question the sanctity of COVID vaccination.
