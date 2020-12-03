Breitbart goes after Lin Wood, labels him ‘MAGA poseur’
*****News Topic 189*****
HOLY SABOTAGE — Breitbart runs massive front page hit piece on Lin Wood…
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/holy-sabotage-breitbart-runs-massive-front-page-hit-piece-on-lin-wood/
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Alex, if they do not change the voting system and eliminate the voting machines, nothing will change in the run off election. This was also something that Lin Wood said.