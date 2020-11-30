Lin Wood warns Republicans who fail to support Trump in Georgia
Lin Wood addresses growing controversy over Republicans boycotting Georgia Senate runoff…
I understand the frustration over the Steal, but if Democrats win both Georgia runoffs, they will have the votes to pass national mandatory mail-in voting, grant statehood to DC and Puerto Rico, and pack the Supreme Court full of activist Ginsburg clones. Lin Wood has been the most vocal republican pushing the idea, and has taken considerable heat.
