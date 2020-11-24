The following is a reposting here of one of the Web’s classics, an anonymously produced article which had been at the washingtonsblog site, which site was closed down in October 2019. Some of this article’s links no longer function; so, I have updated those in order that all of its links are current as-of 24 November 2020.
Police Busted Framing Innocent People
[with links updated to 24 November 2020]
Documented Corruption In Law Enforcement
Police have been busted framing innocent people in numerous ways. For example:
- A British judge found that British police framed four innocent men of carrying out an IRA bombing
- Judges in India say that police in Dehli “tampered with and fabricated” evidence against many innocent people
- A New York police investigation supervisor for criminal investigations in seven counties admits that he and another lieutenant faked fingerprint evidence so often that the New York Times called it an “almost routine fabrication of evidence in criminal case”
- A former New York City narcotics detective testified in court that planting drugs on innocent people was common practice, a quick and easy way to boost arrest numbers.
- A deputy sheriff in Florida said: “Planting evidence and lying in your reports are just part of the game“
- A Camden, New Jersey police officer admitted to framing 185 innocent people
- A Pasadena, California police officer bragged on tape about how he framed innocent folks
- A Michigan policeman admitted to framing an innocent man for drugs
- A judge found that San Francisco police paid people to lie on the witness stand, in order to convict innocent people
- Police in Louisiana, and New York, and New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and Texas, and England, and all over the world have been caught on tape framing innocent people
They’ve also been busted planting weapons on people, as “justification” for shooting them.
Postscript: Most police officers are honest. But given the enormous power they yield – and since the risk of being killed by law enforcement is much greater than being killed by a terrorist, at least for some sectors of society – there should be zero tolerance for police corruption.
