The following is a reposting here of one of the Web’s classics, an anonymously produced article which had been at the washingtonsblog site, which site was closed down in October 2019. Some of this article’s links no longer function; so, I have updated those in order that all of its links are current as-of 24 November 2020.

Police Busted Framing Innocent People Police have been busted framing innocent people in numerous ways. For example: A New York police investigation supervisor for criminal investigations in seven counties admits that he and another lieutenant faked fingerprint evidence so often that the New York Times called it an “almost routine fabrication of evidence in criminal case” A former New York City narcotics detective testified in court that planting drugs on innocent people was common practice, a quick and easy way to boost arrest numbers.

Police have been busted framing innocent people in numerous ways. For example:

They’ve also been busted planting weapons on people, as “justification” for shooting them.

Postscript: Most police officers are honest. But given the enormous power they yield – and since the risk of being killed by law enforcement is much greater than being killed by a terrorist, at least for some sectors of society – there should be zero tolerance for police corruption.

