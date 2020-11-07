President Trump, "legal votes decide who is president, not the news media"

*****News Topic 144*****
Trump Says “Election Far From Over”; Biden “Honored & Humbled” After MSM Declares Him President-Elect
The mainstream media has launched a coordinated effort to proclaim Joe Biden President-Elect. President Trump and his campaign team have reminded Americans that “legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.” As Constitutional lawyer, Jenna Ellis explains: “Joe Biden is not the president-elect just because media declares him so.”
Biden is now our president. We are now on the receiving end of the coups or color revolutions we have perpetrated around the world.
You have been on the receiving end of a CIA color revolution since the 2016 election. This is the “corporate fascist dictatorship” part.
The liberal Corp MSM have been at war with president Trump for four years,the Not my president was their mantra,’well they did love him when he was bombing brown people,but yes the msm couldn’t wait to declare Biden president elect,quicker than you could say in like Flynn,for Trump is a heretic and a traitor to his cast,i think Lucifer would getting a better hearing in their book,but if they think things will be fully back to normal,they are dreaming….
As an American, I can categorically say with great regret: “Witless Americans caught in a Swamp of Sophistry they are ill prepared to navigate.’ decide who is president, with the help of the invisible guiding hand that strokes their sense of self.
very good. As Michael Hoffman says “Flattery is the first principle of mind control”