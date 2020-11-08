Biden Committed for the U.S. to Conquer Syria

Eric Zuesse

On November 2nd, the Syrian Observer, a trustworthy site about the ongoing war to “regime-change” (i.e., conquer) Syria, headlined “Sources Close to Biden: No Reconstruction in Syria Without Political Reform”, and reported that:

Members of the Biden campaign have held a meeting with Syrians to discuss issues related to the conflict and the administration’s approach, should Biden be elected writes Asharq Al-Awsat. An adviser to Democratic candidate Biden’s campaign told a group of Syrians that, if the Biden administration sees the light [meaning: comes to power], “it will make clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin that there can be no American, or European, support for the reconstruction of Syria unless political reform takes place, and that reform must be meaningful [meaning: replaces the existing Government]. Additionally, the main humanitarian issues must be addressed, and presidential accountability must take place[meaning: Bashar al-Assad must be captured, tried by his victorious enemies, and executed]. Biden stressed the need to release prisoners, while keeping the US sanctions on the Syrian regime and the entities that deal with it in place, including Russia.”

If anything, Biden will increase, not decrease, the invasion of Syria. He will be continuing what U.S. President Barack Obama had started, and what U.S. President Donald Trump had (though with reduced intensity) continued. The plan started even prior to 2011.

On 17 April 2011, the Washington Post headlined “U.S. secretly backed Syrian opposition groups, cables released by WikiLeaks show”, and reported that,

The State Department has secretly financed Syrian political opposition groups and related projects, including a satellite TV channel that beams anti-government programming into the country, according to previously undisclosed diplomatic cables. The London-based satellite channel, Barada TV, began broadcasting in April 2009 but has ramped up operations to cover the mass protests in Syria as part of a long-standing campaign to overthrow the country’s autocratic leader, Bashar al-Assad.

On 14 October 2012, the New York Times bannered “Rebel Arms Flow Is Said to Benefit Jihadists in Syria”, and reported that, “Most of the arms shipped at the behest of Saudi Arabia and Qatar to supply Syrian rebel groups fighting the government of Bashar al-Assad are going to hard-line Islamic jihadists.”

On 25 February 2013, the Times headlined “Saudis Step Up Help for Rebels in Syria With Croatian Arms”, and reported that, “Saudi Arabia has financed a large purchase of infantry weapons from Croatia and quietly funneled them to antigovernment fighters in Syria,” and that, “Washington’s role in the shipments, if any, is not clear.”

On 27 April 2013, the Times reported that, “Nowhere in rebel-controlled Syria is there a secular fighting force to speak of.”

By the end of 2013, the BBC was already estimating that, “There are believed to be as many as 1,000 armed opposition groups in Syria, commanding an estimated 100,000 fighters.” Very few of them were Syrians, as a consequence of which, when the United States, in December 2013, banned its surging numbers of hired jihadists from around the world, to cooperate with Al Qaeda’s Syrian organization, which then was called “al-Nusrah,” all of the participating jihadist organizations signed a joint statement, saying “We are all Al Nusrah”, and U.S. President Barack Obama then promptly undertook a massive CIA operation, to arm and train Al Nusrah to lead the ’Syrian rebels.’

On 11 September 2013, the Washington Post bannered, “CIA begins weapons delivery to Syrian rebels”, and reported that,

The CIA has begun delivering weapons to rebels in Syria, ending months of delay in lethal aid that had been promised by the Obama administration, according to U.S. officials and Syrian figures. The shipments began streaming into the country over the past two weeks, along with separate deliveries by the State Department of vehicles and other gear — a flow of material that marks a major escalation of the U.S. role in Syria’s civil war.

On 2 July 2017, independent journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva headlined “350 diplomatic flights carry weapons for terrorists”, and reported that, “U.S. sends $1 billion worth of weapons. Among the main customers of the ‘diplomatic flights for weapons’ service provided by Silk Way Airlines are American companies, which supply weapons to the US army and US Special Operations Command. The common element in these cases is that they all supply non-US standard weapons.” The objective was to hinder tracing back to the U.S. Government the weapons that the jihadists (‘rebels’) were using.

The reconstruction costs from this foreign invasion of Syria by around a hundred thousand jihadists, who have been paid by the Sauds and armed by the United States, to overthrow the secularist Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad, and to oust from power his committedly secularist Ba’ath Party, are “ball park” estimated by the World Bank, as follows:

The volume of the funding required for reconstruction has been estimated at USD 250 billion by the United Nations to as high as USD1 trillion (POMEPS 2018), by far more than could be provided by Syrian allies.

In other words: reconstruction of Syria won’t happen, unless the sponsors of the jihadist invasion — the U.S. and its Saudi, Turkish, Qatari, and other allies — succeed in their regime-change objective, which would place into power a group of leaders whom the Saud family will have selected, and for which that family has been scouting attractive prospective rulers for Syria ever since, at least, 2015.

America and its allies have created between $250 billion and $1 trillion in damages to Syria, and won’t contribute anything to reconstructing that nation unless and until Syria’s existing Government becomes conquered, and Bashar al-Assad is captured, tried by his victorious enemies, and executed.

The U.N. is powerless, and is silent on this matter, except to condemn Syria’s existing Government.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.

