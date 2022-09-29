Americans Find Gangsters Suitable to Lead the Country.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

On 13 November 2019, the U.S. President said, regarding Syria, “We’re keeping the oil, we have the oil, the oil is secure, we left troops behind only for the oil.” That was at a press conference, and none of the reporters asked him any question about that statement. They certainly thought to be unremarkable, and not surprising, to hear an American President say that our country is stealing oil from a country that we have invaded and still are militarily occupying despite having no legal authority to position any troops there — publicly admitting to international gangsterism, in the very boldest way (yet without surprising anyone there).

That statement had followed a U.S. ‘Defense’ Department’s statement, on 25 October 2019, saying, with more tact, that, “The United States will maintain a reduced presence in Syria, to deny ISIS access to oil revenues as the next phase of the defeat-ISIS campaign.” It was tactful because it lied to claim this is to be done (and no reference to stealing anything) “to deny ISIS access to oil revenues” — the false underlying assumption being conveyed that this oil is ISIS’s and NOT Syria’s, so that even IF that oil is being stolen from ISIS (which wants to overthrow Syria’s Government, just as much as does the U.S. Government, though for different reasons), then it still is being done for a reason that America’s voters would approve of: conquering ISIS. In other words, the U.S. ‘Defense’ Department was tactful enough to misrepresent what the reason for these ongoing international thefts is.

On 10 August 2022, when that President’s successor was (and still is) in office, The Cradle news-site headlined “Washington steals over 80 percent of Syria’s oil output per day: The losses incurred by the trafficking campaign surpass $100bln, according to Syria’s oil ministry”, and they presented a stunning brief aerial-shot video (perhaps from Russian drones) showing the long strings of tanker-trucks hauling away that oil from Syria. Though the U.S. President now was from a different U.S. political Party, the U.S. foreign policy remained unchanged.

That President’s successor, though of the opposite political Party, continued these thefts. The thefts had been started by a President of this President’s Party, back in 2012, who was working with European partners perhaps as early as 2009, and definitely wanted “regime-change” in Syria at that time, but definitely by no later than 2012 decided to support Al Qaeda in Syria against Syria’s existing Government at that time, late in 2012, and the planning for this overthrow of Syria’s Government was already functioning in June of 2011. The U.S. Government was doing this overthrow-operation not for any legitimate reason — Syria had never threatened, nor posed any threat to, the United States. It presented no national-security risk to the United States. This was purely an international-gangland operation, in order to benefit the billionaires who control (buy the winning politicians in) each of its participating Governments. All members of this international gang settled upon their plan “behind closed doors, at the sidelines of the Atlantic Council’s Energy Summit in Istanbul, Turkey, on November 22 – 23, 2013.” The Atlantic Council is NATO’s chief PR organization. Furthermore, allegedly, ISIS’s “two heads are the royal family of Saudi Arabia and the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, U.S.A.” Lots more evidence along the same lines was given in the U.S. magazine Homeland Security Today, on 18 March 2019, interviewing “The ISIS Ambassador to Turkey”, who, for some reason, seems to have left ISIS. One of the U.S. gang’s mainstream news-media, TIME magazine, presented this operation as-if the U.S. Government were torturing itself pro-and-con about it instead of fully committed to it. They headlined about it, “Syria’s Opposition Hopes to Win the War by Selling Oil”, as-if “Syria’s Opposition” were anything more than Al Qaeda in Syria, and Kurdish separatists in Syria’s northeast — America’s proxy-forces to overthrow Syria’s committedly secular Government and replace it with a government that would be controlled by the Saud family.

Here are some of the top agents in this gang, agents of U.S. billionaires, and these individuals don’t need to worry about elections, such as politicians do, and they stay in office for as long as they do what America’s billionaires want them to do. However, like the politicians, they are answerable only to the billionaires and a few centi-millionaires, who fund their careers. In fact, some of these agents had formerly been successful politicians, U.S. office-holders, but then ‘retired’ upstairs, where it’s far easier to remain in their jobs because constantly fooling the voters is hard work, not so easy as being a lobbyist is. These agents are ONLY agents, but they all are extremely well rewarded financially, for their services to the gangsters who own them — who have funded their wealth. And you see there some of the U.S. mega-corporations that fund their careers on behalf of those corporations’ controlling stockholders. But, of course, the names of the billionaires themselves aren’t shown.

Of course, the same things were true of the gang’s operations to take over Iraq, and are true today of the gang’s operations to retain control of Ukraine, which they had won in 2014. The American people find acceptable to be constantly lied-to, and to be ruled by, the agents of international gangsters. It has been going on now blatantly since at least 9 December 2020, and actually ever since at least 25 July 1945, when this gang, these gangsters, took over the country.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse's new book, AMERICA'S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler's Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires.

