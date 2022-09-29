The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia To Admit Regions, Warns US on Nuclear Threats; China’s Global Times Hints at US Responsibility for Nord Stream Attacks
Cuban Missile Crisis 2.0 Over Ukraine?
As Henry Kissinger wrote in 2014, “The demonization of Vladimir Putin is not a policy; it is an alibi for the absence of one.” I have commenced my work on this article for two reasons. Firstly, this October will mark sixty years since the Cuban Missile Crisis when the USSR and the United States were on the verge of a nuclear conflict.
Don’t let Nord Stream leaks precipitate Russia-Ukraine conflict: Global Times editorial
It is hoped that the sound of the explosion on the North Stream pipelines can awaken more people to join in the pursuit of peace, so as to turn the North Stream incident into an opportunity to stop the war and promote peace, rather than a fuse that worsens the situation.
